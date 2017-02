Skydiver in Florida injured after hard landing News Skydiver in Florida injured after hard landing DeLand police officers and firefighters responded at 9:14 a.m. Friday to the DeLand Municipal Airport to a report of a skydiver injured.

The skydiver was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach and the extent of injuries is unknown. The skydiver has been identified as Nikolay V. Likachev, 40, from Russia.

No other details were immediately released.