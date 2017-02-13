Metallica announces new tour with stops in Orlando, Miami

(L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival To End Extreme Poverty By 2030 at Central Park on September 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Posted:Feb 13 2017 05:17PM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 05:17PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Metallica on Monday announced the WorldWired 2017 North American Tour that will include two Florida stops in Orlando and Miami.  The tour, which kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, is in support of their new album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.”

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour run. See below for a list of all confirmed dates.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 AM local time, with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 AM local time. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired...To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket info.

Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the 'Memory Remains' exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, click here

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium 
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field 
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium 
May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB 
May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium 
May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium 
June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High 
June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium 
June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome 
June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium 
July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium 
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park 
July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park 
July 14 - Quebec City, QC – Festival D'Ete de Quebec
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre 
July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau 
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park 
August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field 
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place 
August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

