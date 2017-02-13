Coast Guard cites safety concerns with Majesty of the Seas News Coast Guard cites safety concerns with Majesty of the Seas Royal Caribbean's cruise ship Majesty of the Seas has a full load of passengers and was supposed to depart Port Canaveral late Monday afternoon, but the ship has been held at port after the U.S. Coast Guard cited several safety concerns.

The Coast Guard would not elaborate on those concerns, but the delay has left many of the passengers a little uneasy. "I think everybody's a little aggravated, or a lit little agitated," said passenger Nick Vandetti.

The ship is being held at port, until those safety issues can be addressed. Passengers said customer service representatives with Royal Caribbean has indicated that the ship will not leave until Tuesday night, at the earliest.

The 880-foot-long ship was placed into service in 1992 and can accommodate over 2,700 guests, according to Royal Caribbean. It recently underwent refurbishments in 2007 and 2016.