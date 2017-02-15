Disabled veteran attacked after defending turtle

- Three male suspects were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a turtle and then attacking a disabled Navy veteran on Mason Avenue after he attempted to stop them.

Garry Blough is the disabled Navy veteran, and his wife was walking their toddler daughter by a pond. She spotted the three males attacking the turtle there.

She went back to their apartment and told her husband what was happening. He asked them to leave the turtle alone, but one of the males, identified as Johnnie Beveritt, lifted the turtle above his head and threw it onto the concrete sidewalk.

The two other males, Ryan Ponder and Alfred Chico, were observed kicking the turtle away from the pond and toward the apartment building. The turtle was seriously injured and could not escape.

Blough’s wife pleaded for them to stop, and he told her to call the police. The three males then proceeded to attack him with their hands, fists and feet.

After Blough was already on the ground, the group was said to have continued the attack and kicked him in his head, face, torso and legs.

Several neighbors left their apartments to see what was happening, and the three males left the scene. The three were found walking a path toward Dunn Avenue, and they were detained.

Blough had a severely injured right eye and a large contusion on the back of his head. First responders said he could also have a broken skull and facial bones, internal bleeding and a concussion.

Blough was previously injured in an explosion during the Persian Gulf War on March 2, 1991. He uses a walker and has had extensive medical procedures in the past.

The turtle was found floating upside down with blood around it in the pond. An officer said the turtle appeared to be deceased.