Evacuations ordered at SoMa high-rise as engineers assess construction emergency [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SF Fire Department PIO Jonathan Baxter News Evacuations ordered as concrete slab threatens to fall from construction site Fire officials evacuated 16 buildings this afternoon in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a partial hydraulic failure at a high-rise under construction initially prompted concerns that a 2,000 pound concrete wall may collapse.

- Fire officials evacuated 16 buildings this afternoon in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood where a partial hydraulic failure at a high-rise under construction initially prompted concerns that a 2,000 pound concrete wall may collapse.

According to San Francisco Fire Department, the construction company made the emergency call at 2:45 p.m.

33 Tehama Street is a 37-story, 403-unit luxury residential tower near the Transbay Transit Center site. The building is being developed by Hines and Invesco Real Estate. The risk was said to be coming from the 30th floor of the building.

The developer said previous reports of the concrete slab being in danger of falling were false. City inspectors have now backed up that claim saying that was not the case.

"The interior forming system and the concrete placement arm have been secured and are being evaluated by engineers to bring it back to level," Hines and Invesco said in a written statement.

Fire officials said they are flying an engineer to the site to assess what they expect to be a multi-hour incident. Other engineers are also at the scene to assess the situation.

At a 5:45 p.m. media briefing SFFD said a precariously placed crane was secured and the concrete-slab wall was shored up and that there was no imminent danger to the surrounding buildings below many of which were thought to be mostly businesses. However, a viewer called KTVU and said at least one of the evacuated buildings was residential because he owned the property.



The evacuated sites include 543, 531, 527, 505, 547, 555, and 557 Howard St., 44 Tehama St. and 235 Second St.

"If it does fall, the worst case scenario is we're going to have some structural damage to the buildings below. We've been aggressively evacuating, so we're pretty confident we won't have any injuries," San Francisco fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.

At 4:30 p.m. SFFD Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa said he didn't think the crane would tip or that the concrete slab would fall and that the surrounding buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.



San Francisco Department of Emergency Management officials are warning people to avoid the area between Howard, Folsom, First and Second streets.

Building owners in the area are being asked to contact fire officials at Second and Howard streets for more information.



The project at 41 Tehama St. Construction began in 2015, according to a 2015 statement from development and construction management firm Lend Lease.

SFPD, SFMTA, SFDEM CHP, and PGE are assisting SFFD on this incident.

Streets closed :

Howard betw 2nd and 1st

Tehama betw 2nd and 1st

First St betw Howard and Folsom

WB 80 Fremont Street Exit Ramp from SFOBB

Closed by CHP and Caltrans

Evacuations in progress on

500 blk Howard

Unit blk Tehama

West side of 200 blk of First St



#021517EV1 UPDATE MEDIA UPDATE PUSHED TO 545pm the following statement has been released pic.twitter.com/XuQvoJjVU7 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2017

Bay Bridge Fremont St. Off Ramp in San Francisco Closed Due to Emergency Construction. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 16, 2017