A guy is eating a picture of Jason Segel every day until Segel eats one of him

A guy is eating a picture of actor Jason Segel’s face every day until Segel eats one of him.

Noah Maloney started this a week ago. He wrote to Segel on Twitter to tell him.

@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW — Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017

When asked if he was worried about ingesting all the paper and printer ink, Maloney told Munchies, “We have subsidized healthcare in Canada. My wellbeing is irrelevant to the situation.”

He said the photos “taste like hope, and paper.”

Maloney documents every day of this stunt on his Instagram.

If you are wondering why on Earth Maloney would do this, there’s no reason. “He’s a good actor. I liked The Muppets. I cannot stress enough that this is not fueled by anything.”

Maloney’s first video he posted of him eating Segel’s face has over 600,000 views on YouTube.

In another video he’s seen getting Segel’s name tattooed on his thigh.

“I think it will happen. I will not stop until he eats a picture of me. If I die it’s on his hands.”

Segel has only tweeted 3 times in 5 years. Noah Maloney may need to eat Jason Segel’s face for a long, long time.