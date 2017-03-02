Seminole State campus lockdown lifted

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Seminole State College placed their Sanford-Lake Mary campus on emergency lockdown Thursday morning.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a suspicious person on campus possibly looking to harm himself.
The school released the following statement on their alert website at 9:21 a.m. –
Law enforcement has instructed us to lockdown the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus due to police activity. Please go to a safe area and take precautions until given the all clear. Seminole State is monitoring the situation closely. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning the campus lockdown was lifted. According to school officials, the suspect is a welding student and he eventually turned himself in. No one was hurt or injured during the incident.
The lockdown has been lifted. We will be returning to all business operations.— Seminole State (@SeminoleState) March 2, 2017
Seminole State College says suspect is a welding student & turned himself in; no one hurt. Sheriff's Office will brief us shortly #fox35— Jackie Orozco (@ReporterJackie) March 2, 2017
Lockdown for the SSC campus off of Weldon has been lifted.— Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) March 2, 2017