Seminole State campus lockdown lifted

Posted:Mar 02 2017 09:54AM EST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 09:54AM EST

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Seminole State College placed their Sanford-Lake Mary campus on emergency lockdown Thursday morning.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a suspicious person on campus possibly looking to harm himself.

The school released the following statement on their alert website at 9:21 a.m. –

Law enforcement has instructed us to lockdown the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus due to police activity. Please go to a safe area and take precautions until given the all clear. Seminole State is monitoring the situation closely. More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning the campus lockdown was lifted. According to school officials, the suspect is a welding student and he eventually turned himself in.  No one was hurt or injured during the incident. 

