Forget the deodorant stick, that's what family is for News

If you suffer from bad BO, chances are you have some nasty bacteria in your armpits. But now science is telling us we can reach out to our family for help rather than a deodorant stick. It’s just a really awkward conversation.

Imagine this request from a relative next Thanksgiving -- “Can I borrow some of your your underarm sweat, please?”

New research from the University of California, San Diego, indicates that rubbing the sweat of a better smelling family member under your arms can reduce body odor.

Researchers found that when more pungent armpit bacteria is replaced with some that is more fragrant, our armpits are actually tricked into breeding nicer smelling bacteria.

It’s known as bacteria transplant. And it was tried on a set of twins where one had BO and the other didn’t. Amazingly the smelly twin’s odor problem went away and stayed away for over a year. The results were presented at the Karolinska Dermatology Symposium in Stockholm, Sweden, last month.

The same experiment has been performed on 18 more pairs of close relatives. 16 saw improvements, and half the group’s improvements lasted longer than three months.

So if you’re desperate, bored, or need an excuse to go to a psychologist this might be for you.