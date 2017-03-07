Lake County toddler shot while playing in yard News Lake County toddler shot while playing in yard The Tavares Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that left a 2-year-old child injured.

Officers responded to a home on West Rosewood Lane after reports of shots fired around 9 p.m.

"Unknown occupants drove by the apartment and opened fire," said police spokesperson Sarah M. Coursey.

At least one bullet grazed the abdomen of the child, who was playing outside at the time of the incident. The child was transported to Florida Hospital Waterman with a minor wound and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect vehicle is a described as dark gray Chevrolet Malibu. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).