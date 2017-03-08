Deputies search for missing Ocala woman

- Authorities in Marion County are searching for an Ocala woman who has not been seen since Sunday morning.

The last known location of Kimberly Dawkins at her residence located at 11 Redwood Trace in Ocala. She made unusual statements to family members before she left her residence, deputies say.

Dawkins, 42, was driving a gray 2002 Toyota 4 Runner SUV, bearing Florida tag 6367QL. Her family has not seen or heard from her since March 5, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Dawkins is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

If you have any information on her location, please call 911 immediately.