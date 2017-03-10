Arrest made in shooting that injured Tavares toddler News Arrest made in shooting that injured Tavares toddler A woman suspected of injuring a 2-year-old during a drive-by shooting in Lake County earlier this week has been arrested.

- A woman suspected of injuring a 2-year-old during a drive-by shooting in Lake County earlier this week has been arrested.

Authorities in Orange County took Micqueala Williams into custody Friday evening in the Pine Hills area. Williams was wanted in a shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening outside a residence on West Rosewood Lane in Tavares.

Williams was booked into the Orange County Jail and was expected to be transferred to Lake County where she will be formally charged.

"From what we are being told, she reached out to an old friend and when he found out she was wanted, he turned her in," said Sarah Coursey with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Two-year-old Symia Pierce was playing in the back of a car at the Rosewood Apartment Complex, when authorities said Williams fired shots from a passing vehicle. The bullets, which police believe were intended for the mother of the toddler, grazed the child instead.

"I saw she was bleeding," said Symia's mom, Tiffany Collins, "and the blood was gushing out on the side, and then I went inside and laid her down on the couch, holding a rag on the pressure."

On Wednesday, Tavares police officers recovered the car believed to have been used during the drive-by incident.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Williams and Collins, because they had been dating the same man. They added that it is likely that Williams will face multiple charges related to the shooting and her apprehension, including attempted murder.