Missing Englewood baby located

- UPDATED: MISSING CHILD ASHLYNN VANORMAN AGE 6 WEEKS HAS BEEN RECOVERED AND IN GOOD HEALTH.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Ashlynn Vanorman, last seen in the area of David Blvd and South McCall Road in Englewood.

The child may be in the company of Andrew Hall and Stephanie Draine. Hall has tattoos on both knuckles, a tribal sleeve on his right arm, an anchor on his right hand, and a cross between his shoulder blades. Draine has a tattoo of a Celtic knot on her right wrist and an infinity symbol on her upper left chest.

They may be traveling in a 1997, tan Chevrolet S10, Florida tag number DVA3E.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these people, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or 911.