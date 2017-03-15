Florida man finds alligator hiding in garage News Florida man finds alligator hiding in garage A man in Merritt Island found an alligator in his garage Wednesday on Wild Flower Street.

- A man in Merritt Island found an alligator in his garage Wednesday on Wild Flower Street.

Hank Stout said he thought the alligator was fake and a prank until it started hissing at him.

"I thought, 'Well, who put a fake alligator in my garage?'" Stout said. "And then I realized when it hissed at me, it wasn't fake. It was a 6-foot-long alligator."

Stout said the alligator was nasty and showing its teeth.

"I didn't want to mess with him too much," he said.

He went back into his house and called 911. Wildlife trappers came and removed the alligator from his home.

He said the alligator might have come in when he took his son to a Boy Scouts meeting on Tuesday night.

"He had to be in the garage last night," Stout said. "When he got in there? I don't know."

He left the garage door open while he was gone, but he said he wouldn't do that again.