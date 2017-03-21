Missing Child: Authorities searching for missing Leesburg girl, Luna Simons-Millsap

- A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Lake County, Florida girl.

Luna Simons-Millsap was last seen in the Leesburg area and may be in the company of Stephen Millsap and Taylor Dwyer, both age 24. They may be in the Jacksonville, Florida area or Georgia and traveling in a black 2006, Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Luna has blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please call 911, or contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, or the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101.