Police looking for three suspects who robbed, shot man in Mount Dora

Mount Dora Police are searching for three suspects after they say a man was robbed and shot while working on his car.

Police say it happened early Saturday morning at a home on Clayton Street.

“I think it was like 1-something in the morning when I woke up and saw all the lights,” said neighbor George King.

Investigators say the victim was outside in his driveway working on his car when he was approached by three black males. They say the suspects demanded the man’s wallet and wedding ring but he refused to hand the ring over so there was some kind of struggle.

“They [the suspects] started to flee the scene, as they were fleeing, the subject with handgun turned and fired one shot at the victim and actually struck the victim in his left abdomen,” said Mt. Dora Police Cpl. Jessica Howell.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition at ORMC. Detectives are now working around the clock to find the guys that put him there.

“This is something that's not common to Mount Dora,” Howell said. “We are not a high crime city, especially when it comes to violent crime.”

Neighbors say the family who lives in the home just moved in.

King says he plans to make changes to his security, since the attack was so close.

“We’re gonna install cameras and lights that come on, motion lights,” he explained.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim. They say his family was sleeping inside the home when the shooting happened.