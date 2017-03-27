1 dead, 5 injured in Sanford shooting News 1 dead, 5 injured in Sanford shooting One person is dead and five others -- including two children -- are injured in Sanford, Florida after a shooting took place early Monday morning.

Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillet told local news outlets that four people were shot in a house after what appeared to be a domestic violence incident. Two bystanders were also shot in another location in Sanford.

The children shot, ages 7 and 8, are in critical condition.

Gillet went on to say that a police officer heard shots at a second location and was able to capture the suspect as well as a weapon.

The victim's names have yet to be released.

This story is still developing as more details are released.