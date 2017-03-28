Palm Bay dog owner arrested for animal cruelty News Palm Bay dog owner arrested for animal cruelty Police arrested 55-year-old Claire Mimier for felony animal cruelty after they allegedly found her dog "Camie" covered in scabs and severely malnourished.

Palm Bay Police say they acted on a tip they got from a citizen who said the dog was living in extremely poor conditions, and was not being provided with food or water.

Initially, police thought the dog would require euthanization, but medical staff at the county's Brevard County's animal shelter say they believe Camie can make a full recovery and be adopted out again.