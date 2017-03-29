Amtrak train strikes 2 in Osceola County

- Authorities in Osceola County are searching for two pedestrians believed to have been struck by an Amtrak train.

In a statement sent to FOX 35, a spokesperson for Amtrak says that Train 97 came into contact with two "trespassers" around 6:30 p.m. in Intercession City. The train was on a trestle and over water at the time of the incident. Now, divers are searching the scene.

"Eighty-eight passengers were on the train," said Kimberly Woods. "There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members."