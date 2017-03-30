Rally to be held today in support of State Attorney Aramis Ayala

- There will be a rally to support State Attorney Aramis Alaya, as hundreds of people will descend on the State Capitol on Thursday, March 30th.

The "Ride for Aramis" will bring busloads of people from all corners of the state to the Florida State Capitol to show their support for the state attorney and defend prosecutorial interdependence.

Buses will be arriving from Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, Miami-Dade, Broward Counties, and Pensacola.

There will be several speakers at the rally, including: Florida civil rights activists, faith leaders, legislators, a murder victim's family member, and a death row exonoree.

The rally also has several sponsors, including the: NCAACP, Latino Justice, Florida Council of Churches, Orange County Black Voice, Let Your Voice Be Heard Orlando, Color of Change, the 8th Amendment Project, and Equal Justice USA.

The group plans to begin the rally at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida State Capitol, dolphin entrance, off of Duval Road across from the Supreme Court building in Tallahassee.