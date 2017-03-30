Prices for Universal Orlando's new water park announced

- Universal Orlando released the prices for their new water park, Volcano Bay.

One-day admission will cost $67, which is actually $5 more than what Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon would charge.

However, if you want to see all three parks that Universal Orlando has to offer -- Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and now Volcano Bay -- a three-park ticket will cost $219.

If you are already a Universal passholder, do not fret, as you can upgrade the pass you already have to include Volcano Bay. Typically, a two-park premier pass will cost you $489.99, but with the addition of the new park, it will land at $638.99.

There are other options for annual passes though, as they offer seasonal, power, and preferred passes as well.

Universal Orlando's Volcano bay opens on May 25th. Head over to https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/theme-parks/volcano-bay/ for more details.