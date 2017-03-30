Woman survives strike by Amtrak train News Woman survives strike by Amtrak train Osceola deputies say a woman is lucky to be alive, after being hit by an Amtrak train.

Deputies say Kristen Marie Holder, her baby niece, and her boyfriend were in the middle of a trestle bridge over water near South Orange Blossom Trail and Old Tampa Highway. That's when a train started coming through.

Deputies say they started running towards the train to get off the trestle, even as the conductor was blowing his horn. Holder's boyfriend was able to jump off, and that's when she handed the baby to him. As Holder tried jumping off the tracks, deputies say she was hit by the train and thrown into the water.

One neighbor says he saw it all happen.

"The lady was walking with the boyfriend and throw the baby to the side, and apparently, the train hit her," says Angel Perez. "Oh my gosh, crazy world, it's ridiculous!"

Deputies say a dive team searched the area, but Holder was already at a hospital, receiving treatment. They say she got a cut to her hip but avoid serious injuries.

Eighty-eight passengers were on the Amtrak Train 97, and service was temporarily suspended. The train is the Silver Meteor and it travels daily between New York City and Miami.