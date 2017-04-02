Arrest made in Gemini Springs robberies News Arrest made in Gemini Springs robberies

An arrest was made this weekend of the woman captured by surveillance cameras making fraudulent bank transactions using property stolen out of vehicles at Gemini Springs.

The Volusia County Sheriff's detectives are now working to identify her accomplices and determine what other crimes they partook in.

The woman arrested was captured in surveillance images as 31-year-old Dianne Garrett of Orlando.

Garrett has been positively linked to the break-in of two vehicles that were burglarized at Gemini Springs Park on March 18. And she's believed to be connected to others as well.

She's accused of cashing several checks stolen from one of the victims and trying to pass herself off at a bank as the other victim by using her stolen identification cards.

During the course of the investigation, detectives located numerous pictures of the suspect attempting to make fraudulent transactions at banks across Central Florida. In most cases, she appeared to be wearing a wig to change her appearance.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Garrett with three counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and one count of uttering a forgery.

She was arrested Saturday night in Broward County and was being held on $20,000 bond on the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's warrant.

Detectives haven't determined yet whether Garrett was the one who actually broke into the vehicles. But they believe she was working with others and that the group was responsible for additional crimes in the area. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending against Garrett, who has a prior criminal history related to fraud charges in Florida, Kansas and Oklahoma.