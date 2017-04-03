Two Orlando man arrested for murder

- The Orlando Police Patrol responded to a shooting on Westgate Drive at the Landmark at Sienna Apartments. There, they located the victim Darnell Brown, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brown was then transported to Orange Regional Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

Police found the two suspects responsible for the shooting, Michael Jones and Virgil Young, at a traffic stop on Westgate and Kirkman in silver SUV. Both suspects have been arrested on charges of first degree murder with a firearm.