Wrestlemania 33 at Camping World Stadium

- Fans from around the world packed Camping World Stadium on Sunday night for WWE's biggest event of the year: Wrestlemania 33.

The event was nothing short of epic, as the night was full of glory, action, and even a bit of romance.

One of WWE's biggest superstars, John Cena, stole the show by proposing to his girlfriend, NIkki Bella, at the end of their victorious mixed tag team match against the Miz and Maryse.

Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski took a break from football to jump into the ring and fight in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. After sitting front row for most of the match, Gronkowski jumped in when wrestler Jinder Mahal tossed a drink in the tight end's face. He ended up helping his buddy, Mojo Rawley, win the match.

Former UCF heavyweight champion Brock Lesner defeated Bill Goldberg to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns defeated the Undertaker in perhaps the wrestler's last match ever.

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Hardy Boyz made a surprise return to the ring and won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

Seth Rollins defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley in a no-holds barred match.

The event was met with great success, as the stadium alone was filled with 75,245 people.