Plane crash leaves one dead in Marion County News Plane crash leaves one dead in Marion County Deputies are investigating a deadly plane crash in Marion County.

The plane crashed around 9 a.m. in the 21850 block of NW 150th Avenue Road near Williston.

Marion County Sheriff's Office says it is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft, but they confirm one person is dead.

The plane reportedly took off right before the storm began, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.