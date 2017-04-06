Michael Bay announced that there are 14 more Transformers films planned News Michael Bay announced that there are 14 more Transformers films planned Director Michael Bay announced that there will be FOURTEEN more Transformers movies AFTER this summer's Transformers: The Last Knight.

If you are wondering why Paramount would make 19 total Transformers movies, each of the 4 previous films have averaged nearly a billion dollars at the box office. The last two have made over 1.1 billion dollars each.

The movies are not well respected. All 4 were considered rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

But that doesn’t seem to stop quality actors from signing on. Apparently, they have house payments or something. Transformers 5, The Last Knight, features the kind of well-respected actors you’d find in an Oscar-caliber movie. Anthony Hopkins, John Turturro and Stanley Tucci will all be wondering what to do about killer robots while Marky Mark and Josh Duhamel run around in tight shirts.

Now, close your eyes and imagine where you will be in 2045. Will you be married? Will you have kids? Grandkids? Will your whole family be skipping Transformers 19, starring 74 year-old Mark Wahlberg, because the first 18 were terrible? If you live long enough, you’ll probably find out.