Lightning strike causes home to go up in flames

- A Marion County home went up in flames after lightning struck early Thursday morning.

At 5:05 a.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the home. Upon arrival, firefighters went into defensive mode to protect exposures and contain the fire.

28 firefighters and 8 suppression units were dedicated to this fire.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a lighting strike, as severe weather was passing through South Marion County.

The two residents of the home were able to escape. There were no injuries reported. However, two dogs are unaccounted for on scene.