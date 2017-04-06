Texas inmates repair bikes for children in need News Texas inmates repair bikes for children in need Learning to ride a bike is a major part of childhood for many of us, but some children never have a chance to experience the thrills associated with one. That's now changing for the kids in protective custody at Jonathan's Place in Garland, Texas.

Learning to ride a bike is a major part of childhood for many of us, but some children never have a chance to experience the thrills associated with one. That’s now changing for the kids in protective custody at Jonathan’s Place in Garland, Texas.

The organization provides a safe, loving home and specialized services to children who have been victims of abuse, abandonment or neglect.

Tai Green, Director of Development and Major Gifts, told FOX 4, “These children are taken out of their homes by CPS with nothing. Many of them have never had the opportunity to ride a bike, receive a bike for Christmas or ride around the block with friends.”

The children are getting new bikes courtesy of a new program at the Dallas County Jail, where inmates fix up used and broken bikes as part as their rehabilitation.

"It's another trade that I'm picking up,” inmate Hector Garcia said. “That way, I can do something when I get out of here, you know, and also help out my kids and my grandkids."

Although the program is a strict, four-week curriculum, the reward goes beyond learning a new trade.

"To give back to the community is what's also the awesome part about it,” Garcia said. “Everybody wins when you're productive and try and do something right."

Watch the video to see how the program is a win-win.