The University of Utah is offering scholarships for video game playing

The University of Utah just became the first school in a major conference to offer scholarships to students who are great at playing video games. Right now, they are partial scholarships, but Utah hopes to offer 35 full scholarships in the near future.

Video games are a big deal at Utah. The Princeton Review named Utah the country’s best video game design program in 2016.

The varsity esports team at Utah will play the popular game, “League of Legends”, a multi-player battle game. “League of Legends” is a smash-hit and has over 100 million monthly active players.

Riot Games, the maker of League of Legends, has a collegiate league that Utah will compete in. The World Championship that is run by Riot Games was watched by 43 million viewers in 2016.

College eSports are just starting to take off. The University of California, Irvine, is all-in on gaming too. They recently built an eSports arena on its campus.

So, parents, make sure your kids don’t go outside until they’ve played all their video games. It may save you a ton in college tuition.