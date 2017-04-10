Girl, 10, believed to have been bitten by shark at Sebastian Inlet

- Brevard County Fire Rescue says a child was possibly bitten by a shark near Sebastian Inlet on Monday.

The 10-year-old girl received a six-inch laceration to her calf which resembles a shark bite, authorities say. She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in stable condition.

She was one of two people believed to have been bitten by a shark on Monday. A 21-year-old woman was bitten on her hand while surfing in the vicinity, but she refused treatment.

Authorities do not believe the incidents are related.