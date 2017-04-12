Boy with cancer, named honorary fireman, has died News Boy with cancer, named honorary fireman, has died A young boy who got to be an honorary firefighter with the New Smyrna Beach and Lake Mary fire departments, in 2014 and 2016 respectively, has died.

Cameron Fulling had been battling ependymoma, a rare type of brain cancer and wanted desperately to be a firefighter. He died on April 6.

Cameron visited a number of fire stations throughout the country. In February of 2014, Cameron became the first Honorary Firefighter at New Smyrna Beach.

"Cameron would frequently visit the fire stations and ride along with the crews," said Battalion Chief Chris Dymond with the NSBFD.

FOX 35 was with Cameron in June of 2016, when he joined firefighters in Lake Mary. He got suited up, got some training, and went on a ride. Afterward, he told us "putting the sirens on," was his favorite part. For an hour, Cameron was "just one of the guys."

"I take kids that are terminally ill with cancer, and I make them a firefighter for a day," said then Lt. Bruce Williams of the LMFD after the ride-along. "For one hour, they're not thinking of their sickness, their illness."

When we asked Cameron why he wanted to be a fireman, his answer was simple: "Cause you go into fires."

“Cameron is truly a hero. The courage he showed during his fight with cancer is an inspiration to all of us here at the fire department,” Dymond added.

A Celebration of Life service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.