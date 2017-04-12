Alleged cop-killer Markeith Loyd denied request for Miami lawyer News Alleged cop-killer Markeith Loyd denied request for Miami lawyer to represent him On Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Frederick J. Lauten denied Markeith Loyd a request for well-known Miami attorney Terrance Lenamon to represent him. Loyd is charged in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

- On Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Frederick J. Lauten denied Markeith Loyd a request for well-known Miami attorney Terrance Lenamon to represent him. Loyd is charged in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer.

Terrance Lenamon "appears to be very well qualified at handling capital cases so it'll be very good to have him on board," said Loyd’s stand-by counsel Roger Weeden.

However, because Lenamon is not on a local attorney list, he may not represent Loyd.

Judge Lauten stated, "Neither I, nor any judge that I am aware of in this circuit, has ever permitted an indigent defendant to insist on a particular attorney."

The judge added that he was not inclined to make "a special and unheard of exemption for Mr. Loyd." Loyd started getting upset in the courtroom when he didn't get his way.

"I've got another motion that I've got coming. I want you to secede yourself from my case, because you can't compromise," Loyd said to the judge, as he abruptly got out of his chair and started to move like he was going to leave the courtroom.

"Have a seat Mr. Loyd!" Judge Lauten said, as deputies immediately pounced.

"Mr. Loyd, I strongly encourage you to have legal counsel, but unless you are paying for that attorney, you don't just get to choose who the lawyer is."

Loyd wound up finally "yes" to allowing Roger Weeden to defend him. The judge appointed Weeden as stand-by counsel for Loyd last month. Weeden told the judge he would write a motion asking for Lenamon to be his co-counsel, saying Lenamon made it clear he would not bill for travel costs or accommodations.

In his first move as Loyd's attorney, Weeden waived speedy trial. That mean's Loyd will not stand trial in May on the charges stemming from ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon's murder. A hearing next week could lay the groundwork for a more realistic trial schedule.

Judge Lauten also made a point to address courtroom attire, speaking to the victim and the defendant's families. He set new ground rules on what not to wear to court.

"Folks, beginning next week, I would ask that you not appear in court wearing a t-shirt that represents Mr. Loyd's picture or pictures of either of the the victims," said Judge Lauten.

Sade Dixon's family occasionally wears RIP t-shirts with her picture on the front, and, for the last three weeks, Loyd's family has been wearing t-shirts with a picture of Loyd's bandaged eye and battered face taken after Orlando Police took him into custody. The back of that t-shirt reads "Stop Police Brutality."

"I've been patient with that up to now, but that raises some concerns about security and ultimately as we move to trial about tainting participants in the trial," Judge Lauten added.

Loyd's family made it clear they did not like the new fashion standard.

"You all going to talk about police brutality? My homeboy's eye missing out of his head. I feel that his eye is more important than anything you all talking about. The court case, whatever the justice system do. Police brutality in Orlando is real," said a man who identified himself as a family member of Loyd's.