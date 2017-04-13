Seaworld Orlando unveils thrilling new attraction called Infinity Falls

- On Thursday morning, SeaWorld Orlando announced its latest new world-class attraction, Infinity Falls, which is set to debut in the summer of 2018.

The ride will plunge park guests down the world's tallest river rapid drop, as they roar through a brand new rainforest river experience.

Jim Dean, the President of SeaWorld Orlando Parks, said that the park is "constantly looking at new ways to amaze our guests. -- Infinity Falls will do that and more." He went on to say that "From the excitement of the thrilling rapids, to the unique vertical lift element, it will be an adventure that appeals to the entire family. Infinity Falls continues our commitment to investing in our park, and developing new ways to entertain and inspire our guests with meaningful, fun-filled vacations."

Designers of the ride were inspired by the rainforests of South America and the flowing rivers found within. Each raft will twist and turn through a lush jungle environment as guests experience the feel of exhilarating Class IV rapids. A unique elevator will lift each raft for a dramatic launch into the river, 40 feet below.

"Water makes up more than 70% of our planet," said Vice President of Theme Park Design Experience Brian Morrow. “We developed Infinity Falls to tell new stories that showcase the beauty and sheer power of water and the amazing wildlife that lives in it. The result is a new river rapids adventure for our guests to explore, and actively help freshwater ecosystems in a way that only SeaWorld can bring to life.”

Infinity Falls will fit perfectly into the park's already great list of rides like Mako, Manta, and Kraken.

Infinity Falls will also be the centerpiece of a newly themed surrounding area, fully immersing guests in a rainforest canopy. After riding the rapids of Infinity Falls, one can explore the village and take part in interactive experiences that combine play with education to create a positive impact on freshwater ecosystems. SeaWorld's Animal Ambassadors will also provide up-close encounters with animals native to South America.

Infinity Falls will open at SeaWorld Orlando in summer 2018.