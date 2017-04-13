Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan dismissed

- NBA basketball team Orlando Magic have dismissed Rob Hennigan as their general manager, announced CEO Alex Martins on Thursday morning.

Matt Lloyd has been announced as the interim general manager and will be a candidate for the position permanently.

Hennigan was named general manager on June 20th, 2012. Orlando's record during his tenure was 132-278 (.322), the second worst in the NBA over that span.

Lloyd was named the assistant general manager of the Magic on June 29, 2012. He came to Orlando after serving the Chicago Bulls as their director of college scouting for 13 years.