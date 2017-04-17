Rare coin donation affords church a permanent location News Rare coin donation affords church a permanent location An anonymous donor just funded a permanent location for GracePoint Church in Valparaiso, Indiana with the gift of a single coin. The church had been unsuccessfully trying to secure a bank loan. They took up donations from the congregation, but even one man's $150,000 wasn't enough.

Then a woman donated a coin that had belonged to her late husband. It’s an incredibly rare 1866 gold $20 Double Eagle coin. It was the first series of coins to say “In God We Trust.”

Only 30 of the coins were ever made and they were never put into circulation.

According to Heritage Auctions the value is $300,000.

The woman who donated the coin wanted to remain anonymous. She said "I can get by just fine. I’m not looking for wealth."