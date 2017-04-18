Young man with neurological disorder gets prom he never had News Young man with neurological disorder gets prom he never had 21-year-old Jamarcus Byrd has a rare neurological disorder called SCA type 2 that limits his speech and movement. Because he has been homeschooled since junior high, he never had the chance to experience things most high schoolers take for granted. But what SCA type 2 prevents him from doing, the love and kindness in his life allows.

First, it was the boys basketball coaches at Ovilla Christian School in Texas that invited him to become an honorary assistant coach to the team. He was an avid basketball player until his disorder forced him to stop, but he’s been supporting the team all year courtside.

“He’s been an inspiration to the kids. The way he comes in everyday. No matter what kind or type of day he has, he’s there cheering and rooting for the kids,” assistant basketball coach Dan Harris told FOX 4.

And thanks to student Natalie Stephens, he got to experience one of the most memorable high school experiences of all -- Prom.

"I just wanted to make this night really special for him," she said, "I know he didn't really get a prom so I really wanted to make sure he could enjoy this with us."

Whether on the court or the dance floor, Jamarcus’ mother was happy her son was able to experience what he’s missed.

"They're giving that opportunity to him, I think that's something Jamarcus will remember the rest of his life," his mother Renee Jones said, "but it's also something these kids are going to carry for the rest of their lives.

And if going to prom wasn’t enough, Jamarcus was named Prom King.

Watch the video to see Jamarcus embark on his special night.