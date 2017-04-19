Former Patriot player Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in jail cell

- Former New England Patriot and Florida Gator football player Aaron Hernandez has committed suicide in prison, according to officials.

Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officer at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley around 3:05 a.m.

Life-saving techniques were attempted and he was taken to UMass Leominster, where he was soon pronounced dead.

Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit.

Officials say the former football player hung himself with a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window.

He also tried to block his door from the inside by jamming it with several items.

The scene is currently being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.

Hernandez was indicted for the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012, but was found not guilty on April 14th, 2017. However, he was still serving life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Source: WFXT Fox 25