Authorities searching for missing Palm Coast teen

- A Palm Coast teenager has been reported missing.

Dhane Ryan Hogan, 16, was last seen on Sunday around 10 p.m. at his home on Raemoor Drive. Dhane is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair. Clothing description and direction of travel is unknown. He has not been in school this week.

“Help us bring Dhane home safely,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you have any information, please call us.”

If you have any information, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (386) 313-4911. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS).