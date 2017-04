Kittens found in box, thrown out with trash News Kittens found in box, thrown out with trash Garbage men in Daytona Beach, Florida spotted an unusual looking box in a pile of trash on Monday morning. Four kittens were found inside the box that was taped up and left along North Halifax Avenue.

The garbage men flagged down a good Samaritan who brought the kittens to the ARNI Foundation no-kill shelter. They tell us the kittens -- now named "Whiskers," "Gracie," "Spike," and "Lucky" -- are doing just fine and should be adoptable in about a month.