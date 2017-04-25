7-year-old girl gets very own tour from Disney princess News 7-year-old girl gets very own tour from Disney princess 7-year-old Daisy Perez has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism that has forced her to endure many surgeries as a child. Recently, Daisy experienced the magic of one of the greatest places on Earth.

As reported by The Huffington Post, the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped Daisy and her family travel from Dallas to Orlando where they enjoyed indoor skydiving, Universal Studios, Sea World, and of course -- Disney World.

My sweet Daisy was blessed w/ a granted wish from @MakeAWish 💙 We're off to Disney World!Thank you everyone @SouthwestAir for your kindness💙 pic.twitter.com/ph9RcrSl6U — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 14, 2017

Daisy put on her best yellow gown and told Belle from Beauty and the Beast that she was her favorite princess. In fact, Belle was a big reason Daisy’s “wish” was to go to Disney World.

Belle was so touched by the compliment that she offered Daisy her own personal tour of “France.”

So Daisy just met Belle..and Belle asked if we had plans after...when we said no, she said "Great! What if I take you on a tour of France?"😭 pic.twitter.com/UKmCJOx6OD — Patricia (@lovelovelove343) April 16, 2017

Daisy cried tears of joy at the thought of hanging out with her hero. After Belle finished meeting the other guests at the park, the two princesses walked side by side through the kingdom. It was a beautiful moment beyond Daisy’s wildest wish.

When she woke the next day, Daisy told her family, “I want to live here forever”.

She eventually had to go home, but thanks to Belle and Make-A-Wish, the magic of that day will last all her life.

Watch the video to see the story of these two princesses.