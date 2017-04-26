Meet the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in Miss Minnesota Pageant News Meet the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in Miss Minnesota Pageant There are many things that can make a person beautiful. Inner beauty, contagious joy, and determination in the face of obstacles. That's why Mikayla Holmgren, a Bethel University student, is proud to compete in beauty pageants. This year, she'll be the first woman with Down Syndrome to participate in the Miss Minnesota Miss USA pageant.

There are many things that can make a person beautiful. Inner beauty, contagious joy, and determination in the face of obstacles. That’s why Mikayla Holmgren, a Bethel University student, is proud to compete in beauty pageants. This year, she’ll be the first woman with Down Syndrome to participate in the Miss Minnesota Miss USA pageant.

This college freshman’s background in gymnastics and dance, and her experience in competitions and pageants make her a worthy competitor. She was Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015.

Her parents couldn’t be prouder.

In an interview with Fox 9, her mother Sandi Holmgren said Mikayla’s greatest asset is actually her beauty from the inside out. “She’s got the nicest heart, the biggest heart and just loves life.”

Her father Craig Holmgren is also proud of her strength. He said “To see the struggles and the things that she’s been able to accomplish and overcome has taught us a lot.”

The Miss Minnesota pageant is November 25-26. The winner will go on to represent the state in the 2017 Miss USA pageant.