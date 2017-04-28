Authorities search for missing Ocala teenager James Griggs

- Authorities are searching for a missing teenager from Marion County, Florida. James Griggs, 16, was last seen on April 11 in Ocala and may still be in the area, according to officials.

Griggs is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this missing teen, please call 911 or contact the Ocala Police Department at 1-352-369-7000. If outside Florida, you may also call 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774).