Sheriff: Man who fired at deputy wanted

Flagler County Deputies are searching for a man they say shot at one of their own Monday evening. It happened on London Street in Palm Coast at around 5:00 p.m., according to investigators.

They say Sgt. Phil Reynolds was standing outside of a home following up on a family dispute call, when the suspect drove by and started shooting.

Sheriff Rick Staly says he believes the shooter is the son involved in the family dispute, and that he was firing at the Sgt. and his own parents.

Staly says Reynolds immediately went to cover the people around him, which included a woman in a wheelchair.

No one was hit, but investigators say Reynold’s car has a couple of bullet holes.

“He apparently damaged his car fleeing from the scene and then basically forced another car off the road at US-1 and then ran up to that driver and ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and stole that car,” Staly said.

Deputies say they are looking Philip Joseph Haire Jr., 19, and believe he may be driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Fiesta, with Florida plates EEYR82.

“I encourage him to turn himself in before he or someone else gets hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will find him and bring him to justice. If he shoots at one of my deputies, we will shoot back.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (386) 313-4911. Or, to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS). Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.