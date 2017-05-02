Amber Alert canceled after missing Dunnellon girl found safe

- UPDATE: A Florida Amber Alert, issued on Tuesday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old Marion County girl, has been canceled. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Alexandria Green has been located and is safe. A news conference was scheduled for 7 p.m. when additional information will be released.

EARLIER: Alexandria Green was last seen in the 10000 block of Southwest 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida. She was wearing dark-colored shorts, possibly black or blue in color, an orange T-shirt with the wording "Mac and Cheese," and flip flops.

The child may be in the company of Alan Green and Mechealine Mazakis. Alan has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest. They may be traveling in a 2014, blue Scion Xb, Florida tag number AMLC10. #FLAMBER.

Alexandria has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 3 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or 911.