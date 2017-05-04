Florida debuts Publix's first concept store

- Publix has officially opened its first ever concept store on Thursday morning in Gainesville, Florida.

The uniquely designed 30,629-square-foot Publix store will offer conventional items combined with an abundant selection of earth-friendly, all-natural, and organic products for customer convenience. The unique mix of traditional and specialty products along with an abundant selection of tasty prepared foods from the deli will make it a hot spot for food-savvy shoppers.

There will also be an inside seating area and outside covered cafe with a seating area where customers can enjoy their tasty items while enjoying the beautiful landscape of Gainesville.

Store hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except for opening day, which will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"Publix is proud to open its first store in this beautiful community near the University of Florida which includes a StarBucks," said Dwaine Stevens, media and community relations manager for Publix. "We look forward to continue our culture of stellar customer service and quality products as we continue to grow in the city of Gainesville and surrounding markets."