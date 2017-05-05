Credit card skimmer found at Gainesville gas station

A technician found a credit card skimming device inside a gas station in Gainesville.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, it was found at the Kangaroo gas station at 5310 NW 13th Street this week. The store's management got a credit card alert from a customer and investigated the pump for tampering.

The skimmer was found concealed in the pump's internal components, and officers say a customer would not have been able to see it.

GPD retrieved the skimmer and is conducting an investigation.

Officers are asking everyone who might have used this station recently to check their bank statements and to report any fraudulent activity.