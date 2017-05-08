Grieving on Mother's Day: How to smile on a day of loss News Grieving on Mother’s Day: How to smile on a day of loss Mother's Day can be a day of love for many, but for some, it reminds us of loss. The most important thing is to think of her. She may be gone, but you can keep her memory alive with one of these ideas.

Cook a meal that makes you think of mom. Maybe it’s something she always made when you had a bad day, or one that she spent time showing you how to make.

Buy a card to help you find words for this emotional day. You can bring it to her grave site, or keep it at home and read it aloud. If you already have the words you want to say, place some flowers instead.

Visit another mother. You can bring joy into her life while helping you with your own feelings. Or you can also choose to volunteer -- chances are there’s a mom somewhere who will be grateful.

Get crafty and repurpose her jewelry. An old necklace can make two beautiful bracelets for you and someone else who appreciated her.

Have a handwritten note or card you saved? Maybe it’s time to frame mom’s message or have it scanned and engraved on something you can keep close.

Visit a favorite spot and spend some quality time with your memories. Take some time, close your eyes, and go back in time.

However you spend Mother's Day, she'll be with you in your heart.