Jury deliberating in ex-congresswoman's fraud trial News Jury deliberating in ex-congresswoman's fraud trial Prosecutors have wrapped up their closing arguments in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, calling on jurors to use their "common sense" as they deliberate her fate.

- The jury in the fraud and tax evasion trial of former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has been sent home for the day. They deliberated for about four hours late Monday afternoon, but still no verdict.

In closing arguments, prosecutors called on the jurors to use their "common sense" as they deliberate her fate. Federal prosecutor Eric G. Olshan outlined the highlights of the case against Brown during a presentation that took more than an hour Monday morning.

Brown is usually ready to speak her mind, but as she left the court this afternoon, she had little to say.

The former congresswoman faces 22 charges. Prosecutors say she stole more than $140,000 from a charity she helped set up to give kids scholarships. The state and brown's defense team made their closing arguments this morning in Jacksonville federal court.

Brown's supporters were also in the courtroom, and say they're hoping for the best.

“I'm not saying she's totally perfect in all of these allegations, but it's not enough to charge someone 300 some-odd years,” said Mary Dennis, a Corrine Brown supporter, “because her credibility is really good, and I believe she's going to make it and be okay.”

The charges include conspiracy, filing false tax returns, mail and wire fraud. The jury will reconvene again tomorrow morning at nine.