Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most likable people on Earth, has said there’s a “real possibility” he’ll run for president one day.
Johnson says he’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican. He told GQ that he’d want a presidency that was more about inclusion.
“[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”
I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”
NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer said, “If [becoming the president] is something [Johnson] focused on, he probably would accomplish it. I think there's nothing that he couldn't do. I would vote for him without a question.”
Producer Beau Flynn said, “One hundred percent, he would win, I have no doubt. His level of commitment and his care for people would translate immediately. He loves the world.”
Johnson is so sweet that he even tweeted a thank you to the writer of his GQ article.
Great to see the media community show big luv for @caityweaver's outstanding writing in this profile. So happy 4 herhttps://t.co/7zvXfEACup— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 11, 2017
So in a few years, you may have to ask yourself, “Do you smell what the president is cooking?”