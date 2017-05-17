If a train leaves the station in Boston at 9:45 a.m. traveling to Washington at a speed of 80 mph., and the train breaks down in Delaware, how long before you order pizza? That was the question for a group of passengers aboard a broken down Amtrak train.
Passenger Mitchell Katz posted video of pizza delivery man Jim Leary making the emergency delivery and the video has gone viral.
@_IainMartin @Amtrak PC: @nic_grams pic.twitter.com/eLtaiupTKP— Mitch Katz (@MitchKatz) May 15, 2017
According to The Washington Post, Leary had to navigate through houses, along a fence, over a berm, and across a stream to get to the train.
He said, “I would do anything to help people out and they were starving.”
They were lucky to have a veteran on call that day. Leary has worked as a pizza delivery man in 18 states, 28 counties, and 3 parishes -- but he’s never delivered to a train in his 18 years carrying pizza.
If you’re wondering what to tip a pizza courier on a train -- Leary made $32 in tips. Not bad for one cheese and one pepperoni.
Amtrak apologized for the inconvenience, but also said it was dangerous to approach a train on the tracks. But let’s face it -- pizza makes everything better.
